109-goal striker medical & five-year deal confirmed after Newcastle United scouting mission
The 25-year-old was watched by dozens of clubs across Europe as his contract at Ligue 1 side Lille ran down.
David scored 109 goals in 232 games for Lille, including 25 in 48 matches last season.
His contract at the French club expired on Monday, and now he has quickly found a new club.
Juventus swoop for Jonathan David
Serie A side Juventus have won the race for David’s signature with the striker undergoing a medical in Turin on Friday ahead of signing a five-year deal with the club.
Juventus recently completed a £20million move for Lloyd Kelly from Newcastle following an initial loan spell. Given Kelly was signed on a free transfer by The Magpies last summer, it looks like a strong piece of business from Eddie Howe’s side given the defender’s limited impact at St James’ Park.
A year on, Juventus look to have picked up a bargain free transfer. Though the reality is quite different.
Jonathan David free transfer add-ons as NUFC stay clear
Newcastle United scouted David during the 2024/25 season but refrained from making a move for the striker with the ‘free transfer’ not all it was made out to be.
Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur were also credited with an interest in David, but ultimately missed out to Juventus.
The clubs steered clear of the striker due to the fees associated with the deal. La Gazzetta dello Sport reported last week that the player’s representatives were asking for around £13million in commissions.
Newcastle United need Alexander Isak alternative after striker departure
With Callum Wilson’s contract at Newcastle having expired, the club are looking for attacking reinforcements to assist Alexander Isak this coming season.
The Swedish striker has had no serious challengers for a first-team starting spot over the past 18 months and has suffered from recurring injuries as a result.
William Osula is currently Newcastle’s second-choice striker behind Isak, heading into the return to pre-season training next week. While Osula impressed in small doses last season, he is yet to make a Premier League start for the club and has just one top-flight goal to his name.
Missing out on David wouldn’t be seen as a huge blow to Newcastle, given he wanted to be the first-choice striker at his new club and would have commanded a big wage. If fit and available, there’s no displacing Isak as Newcastle’s first-choice striker at the moment, but competition is necessary.
David’s arrival could trigger an exit for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahović as he enters the final year of his contract. The 25-year-old Serbian has been loosely linked with a move to Newcastle, but a move is unlikely.
