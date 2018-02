Newcastle United are seating over an injury to midfielder Jonjo Shelvey which could sideline him for weeks.

The 26-year-old picked up a knee injury in the latter stages of the draw against Bournemouth on Saturday.

He will undergo a scan this week but is a doubt for the trip to his former club Liverpool on Saturday.

A club statement said: Jonjo Shelvey suffered a knee injury during Saturday’s draw at AFC Bournemouth.

“The midfielder will be further assessed and scanned this week.”