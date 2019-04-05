Jonjo Shelvey put on standby with FOUR Newcastle United players doubtful

Jonjo Shelvey's been put on standby for Crystal Palace's visit to St James's Park.

The Newcastle United midfielder hasn't started a Premier League game since early November.

However, Shelvey – who has recovered from a thigh problem –could come into the side tomorrow with Isaac Hayden and Mohamed Diame struggling with what Rafa Benitez has described as "little problems".

DeAndre Yedlin and Joselu are also doubtful, though Fabian Schar is available after serving a two-game ban and being given the all-clear following the concussion he suffered playing for Switzerland last month.

“We have Schar, who is fine," said Benitez, United's manager. "He's available. (Sean) Longstaff is out. We have two or three other issues – Hayden, Diame, Yedlin have little problems.

"We have to check on them. These three, we'll see.

“If they don’t make it, then Jonjo will have a big chance. He's OK and training well. When he came in, he gave us something. I don’t know if he will start.

"I talked with him today. He says he's ready and wants to play. We have to decide on him. He's someone who loves football, and wants to play."