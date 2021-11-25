Howe, isolating with Covid-19, was appointed as Steve Bruce’s successor during this month’s international break.

And the 43-year-old issued a vote of confidence in Shelvey at his first press conference as the winless club’s head coach.

“When you actually work with him, you realise he’s an incredible technician, and he can play passes all over the pitch, long and short,” said Howe.

"He’s someone that I’ve looked at, in terms of our philosophy and how we want to play, and he’ll be very important for us as the season develops.”

Shelvey – who missed the start of the season through injury – had been singled out for criticism by some fans after making his comeback, and the midfielder has spoken to Premier League Productions about being singled out for praise by Howe.

“It was lovely,” said the 29-year-old. “I’ve never worked with him, so for him to say that after one week’s training … it made me really want to repay him on the Saturday, and continue repaying him for as long as he’s here. We’ve got off to a great relationship.”

Howe trained the squad intensively during the two-week international break, and Shelvey says the sessions left him “knackered”.

Shelvey said: “The first week, we’d train, and I’d be in bed by 8pm – I was knackered! But, for fitness and sharpness, he’s given us an extra 5% – and a rocket up our backsides. He’s been spot on.”

