Jonjo Shelvey recalled to Newcastle United's starting XI, Antonio Barreca on bench

Jonjo Shelvey has been handed his first Premier League start in more than five months.

Newcastle United take on Brighton and Hove Albion this evening (5.30pm kick-off) looking for a third successive victory after securing their Premier League status last weekend.

And Shelvey has been recalled in place of Ki Sung-yueng, who is among the substitutes.

The midfielder, also handed the captain's armband, has played just 32 minutes of football since recovering from a niggling thigh problem.

Rafa Benitez, without captain Jamaal Lacelles and Miguel Almiron, has also handed starts to Federico Fernandez and Christian Atsu.

Jonjo Shelvey.

Defender Antonio Barreca – who has played just four minutes of football since joining on loan from Monaco in January – is on the bench.

Brighton, meanwhile, are still fighting relegation after a run of seven games without a win.

"This game gives us a chance to keep things in our own hands," said manager Chris Hughton in his programme notes.

"We're certainly not underestimating the task in front of us, though. Newcastle have been in good form, and utilise a system that's seen them pick up results."

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Manquillo, Schar, Fernandez, Dummett, Ritchie; Perez, Shelvey, Hayden, Atsu; Rondon. Subs: Darlow, Yedlin, Barreca, Diame, Ki, Kenedy, Muto.

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION: Ryan; Bruno, Duffy, Dunk, Bernardo; Gross, Stephens, Kayal, Izquierdo; Murray, Andone