Jonjo Shelvey set to make shock Newcastle comeback in the capital

Jonjo Shelvey has asked to play in tonight's Under-23 game against Fulham.

The Newcastle United midfielder has not featured since returning from a thigh injury.

And Shelvey will play against Fulham in a Premier League 2 fixture at Motspur Park (7pm kick-off) to get some match fitness ahead of the Premier League run-in.

It is not clear whether the 27-year-old will then have a chance of making the squad for tomorrow's Premier League game against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

United manager Rafa Benitez said: "He will play for the Under-23s tonight."

Shelvey didn't make Benitez's bench for the home wins over Burnley and Huddersfield Town.