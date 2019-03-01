Jonjo Shelvey set to make shock Newcastle United comeback in the capital

Jonjo Shelvey has asked to play in tonight's Under-23 game against Fulham.

The Newcastle United midfielder has not featured since returning from a thigh injury.

And Shelvey will play against Fulham in a Premier League 2 fixture at Motspur Park (7pm kick-off) to get some match fitness ahead of the Premier League run-in.

The 27-year-old asked to play in the game when he was told he wouldn't make the bench for tomorrow's Premier League game against West Ham United at the London Stadium.

United manager Rafa Benitez said: "Jonjo Shelvey, there's positive news.

"He was asking us to play with the Under-23s, and he's not involved (at West Ham), so he will play today with the Under-23s. He is pushing in the right direction.

Shelvey didn't make Benitez's bench for the home wins over Burnley and Huddersfield Town.