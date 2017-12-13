Jonjo Shelvey will miss Newcastle's next TWO games after dismissal

Jonjo Shelvey will miss Newcastle United's game against Arsenal and West Ham United.

The midfielder was sent off for two bookable offences in tonight's 1-0 Premier League defeat to Everton at St James's Park.

Shelvey will get an extra game ban because he was dismissed in the club's season-opening loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

The 25-year-old will miss Saturday's game against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium and the following weekend's visit to West Ham United.

Shelvey had been recalled to Newcastle's starting XI for the Everton game. He was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge on Idrissa Gueye.

The game was decided by a first-half goal from Wayne Rooney, his 15th against United.