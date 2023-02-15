Liverpool will be looking to do the double over Newcastle on Saturday (5:30pm kick-off) and secure back-to-back Premier League wins after beating local rivals Everton 2-0 on Monday night. Henderson returned to the Reds starting line-up against The Toffees as they picked up their first league win of 2023.

Newcastle go into the game on the back of a 17 game unbeaten run in the Premier League, stretching back to the late 2-1 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield in August.

“The next game is a big test,” Henderson told LFC TV ahead of the game. “Newcastle are flying this season. I think they are unbeaten in 11 [17], something like that.

Liverpool's English midfielder Jordan Henderson (L) vies with Newcastle United's English midfielder Sean Longstaff (R) during the English Premier League football match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, north west England on August 31, 2022.(Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

"So it’s a really, really tough place to go and play but if we can perform like we did tonight and more than you never know what can happen.”

Liverpool are the only side to have beaten Newcastle in the Premier League this season and are also the only top flight side to have won away at St James's Park since the start of 2022.

And ahead of the previous meeting between the sides at the start of the season, Henderson predicted Newcastle would have ‘a really good season’.

“Being from the North East, I know only too well that there is a real buzz on Tyneside at the minute,” Henderson said in his programme notes.

"The club has invested heavily, the team are playing really good football under Eddie Howe and anyone who watched how they performed against Manchester City will know that they are more than capable of holding their own against the very best sides.

"As a lifelong Sunderland fan this isn't easy for me to say, but it looks like Newcastle are set for a really good season.”