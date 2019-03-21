Jordan Pickford breaks silence on Newcastle United nightmare

Jordan Pickford has broken his silence on his nightmare at St James's Park.

Pickford was in goal for Everton when Newcastle United came from two goals down to win 3-2 earlier this month.

The former Sunderland goalkeeper was fortunate not to be dismissed for bringing down Salomon Rondon with a rugby tackle.

Pickford – who reacted to taunts from United fans through the game – was blamed for Newcastle's late comeback by some Everton fans.

The 25-year-old, however, bounced back and kept a clean sheet in last weekend's 2-0 win over Chelsea.

And Pickford has spoken about his form ahead of England's Euro 2020 qualifier against Czech Republic tomorrow night.

"It's great for me," Pickford said after getting the nod for the qualifier. "I feel like, apart from the Newcastle game, I've been in a good run of form.

"In the Newcastle game, I made a mistake and bounced back with a good performance against Chelsea, so that shows my mentality and my character in myself, and I think that's been good for me.

"The manager has put faith in me to start tomorrow. I've been training well all week as well, so that's good."