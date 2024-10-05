Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford was pleased to keep a clean sheet and save a penalty in Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Newcastle United at Goodison Park.

Pickford saved Anthony Gordon’s first-half penalty after James Tarkowski fouled Sandro Tonali inside the penalty area. Newcastle struggled to break Everton down despite dominating possession and controlling the match.

For the third successive match, Newcastle were awarded a penalty. The previous two were converted by Fabian Schar and Gordon himself before the England international was denied by his former Everton teammate.

Reflecting on his penalty save, Pickford told Sky Sports: “To be fair, I watched the game last week and he reversed it against Ederson and I fancied him going keeper's left. It hit my knee and straight off my beak [nose]. I think he will be disappointed but I am there to make the save and that's what I did.

"It's like trying to double bluff each other and I have got the better of him tonight, it was a big moment and I am pleased it helped us get the draw.

"I back myself on penalties and it is the first I have saved for Everton for a while. It is a point and a clean sheet and we build on that."

It was a third league game without a win for Newcastle but a first away clean sheet of the season as they missed the chance to go back into the top four.

“I think we know playing against Newcastle is going to be tough,” Pickford added. “The intensity is high. We weren't at our best but we were resilient and we had to dig in.

“We want three points but to not lose the game is great and our first clean sheet on the board.”