Newcastle United transfer target Jorgen Strand Larsen is a doubt for Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of the trip to St James’ Park.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wolverhampton Wanderers are sweating on the fitness of Jorgen Strand Larsen ahead of the trip to Newcastle United.

The 25-year-old, who was subject to two rejected transfer bids from Newcastle during the summer transfer window, has withdrawn from the Norway squad due to an Achilles injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strand Larsen watched from the stands in Wolves’ previous Premier League match as they lost 3-2 to Everton.

The Norway international was subject to a £55million transfer bid from Newcastle that was rejected by Wolves last month.

With Wolves firm in their stance that Strand Larsen was not for sale, having only joined the club permanently from Celta Vigo in July, Newcastle moved on to other targets.

The Magpies secured the club-record signing of Nick Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart for £65million before completing the £55million deadline day addition of Yoane Wissa from Brentford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jorgen Strand Larsen withdraws from Norway squad ahead of NUFC trip

Strand Larsen was selected to represent Norway during the international break but withdrew from the squad ahead of the friendly match against Finland.

Norway manager Staale Solbakken played down Strand Larsen’s injury, claiming the Wolves forward could have taken part in light training sessions but was not deemed fit to feature.

Strand Larsen now returns to Wolves, who will be hoping he will be fit in time for the trip to Newcastle on September 13 (3pm kick-off).

The striker has already scored twice for Wolves this season with both goals coming in a Carabao Cup win over West Ham United. Strand Larsen scored 14 goals in 30 Premier League starts last season during a loan spell from Celta Vigo, which was officially made permanent in the summer for £23million.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wolves chief comments on Strand Larsen transfer saga

While Strand Larsen was understood to be keen on a move to Newcastle, he did not push to leave Wolves and remained at the club as a result.

Wolves’ executive chairman Jeff Shi claimed that weren’t willing to do business with Newcastle for Strand Larsen.

Shi said: "[We] never considered selling him in the window. He is a very good boy, very honest and also very generous.

"I have no doubts about him. Sometimes in the market every person has some chance in their career but I believe he will forget about it and commit to the team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had a very good conversation with him. After he comes back from some small injuries he will be ready. I'm sure he will score a lot.

"Jorgen is one of the most important players in the squad. He scored 14 goals and I hope he can score 20 goals this season.

"Hopefully he can improve to become a top striker in the league and the world."

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

NUFC v Wolves injury doubts

In addition to the concern surrounding Strand Larsen, Wolves will also be assessing injuries to Hugo Bueno and Ki-Jana Hoever ahead of the trip to St James’ Park.

Meanwhile, Newcastle will be without the suspended Anthony Gordon but will be hoping for positive news on Joelinton’s groin injury that forced him off against Liverpool and Jacob Ramsey’s ankle issue that saw him substituted against Leeds United.