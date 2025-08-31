Eddie Howe is targeting one more signing before Monday’s transfer deadline, with Jorgen Strand Larsen of Wolves a target. | Getty Images

Newcastle United are pushing to sign at least one more player before Monday’s 7pm transfer deadline.

Newcastle have made five major summer signings so far this summer, with the £65million club-record signing of Nick Woltemade taking the club’s spending to around £200million.

The Magpies have recouped some money through the sales of Lloyd Kelly and Sean Longstaff but there is still one potential exit yet to be agreed.

Alexander Isak has removed himself from first-team duties in a bid to force through a move to Liverpool. While a deal is yet to be agreed and time is getting tight, a potential Premier League record transfer worth in excess of £120million would nicely counter Newcastle’s summer spending.

The Magpies insist they don’t need to sell Isak to counter their spending, regardless, but Howe is still targeting another player.

Eddie Howe makes transfer plans (mostly) clear

Following Saturday’s 0-0 draw at Leeds United, Eddie Howe provided a transfer update heading into the final 48 hours of the transfer window.

“We are still looking to actively recruit,” Howe said. “But I don't know if that has any relation at all to Alex's situation.”

It has been suggested that a second striker signing, in addition to Woltemade, would open the door for Isak to leave the club.

Howe continued: “I will be on my phone probably 24/7. The reality is, when you're in my position, you're not actually communicating with clubs or players; you're just finding out what's going on.

“So, you're sort of a secondary person in it and not doing it yourself. So, I'm reliant on other people and situations to try and get more for the squad. And I'd love to do one more player, just to get the full strength I think we need.

“I don't know what that player looks like; you're not going to get a position out of me. But I'd love to have one more just to give us the strength and depth that I think we need.”

Newcastle United target 33-goal Premier League duo

While the Woltemade deal was agreed before the news broke in the media, Newcastle have had no such luck with other transfer pursuits.

The club’s interest in Brentford’s Yoane Wissa and Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Jorgen Strand Larsen is well documented at this point with multiple bids made and rejected.

Wissa and Strand Larsen were both absent from their respective sides’ defeats over the weekend. Wissa scored 19 Premier League goals for Brentford last season, while Strand Larsen contributed with 14 in his debut campaign in England.

Wolves have moved to sign Genk striker Tolu Arokodare in the final days of the transfer window, a player claimed to be a replacement for Stand Larsen should he leave.

Both Wissa and Strand Larsen have made their intentions to join Newcastle clear but the club will only sign one, if any.

Wolves boss plays down Strand Larsen exit claims

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews has claimed that he expects Wissa to remain at the club and now Wolves boss Vitor Pereira has done the same after being fairly non-committal with his answers previously.

Wolves have rejected a £55million bid from Newcastle for Strand Larsen.

And when asked if he expects the Norwegian to be a Wolves player after the window closes, Pereira said: "Of course, of course.

"Jorgen got a kick on his Achilles tendon in the game against Bournemouth and he tried to help us in the last game, but the level of the inflammation increased.

"It means he had an MRI and he has something there, not serious, but it's a big risk if he plays today."

Should Strand Larsen stay at Wolves and recover from his Achilles issue, his first match after the window will be a trip to St James’ Park to face Newcastle.