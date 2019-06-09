Jose Mourinho 'ready to talk' to Sheikh Khaled about Newcastle United job

Jose Mourinho is “ready to talk” to Sheikh Khaled’s representatives about the managerial post at Newcastle United, according to a report.

Rafa Benitez, Mourinho’s long-time managerial adversary, is out of contract on June 30, and owner Mike Ashley is waiting for the 59-year-old to make a decision on his future following talks in London last month.

Sheikh Khaled’s Bin Zayed Group claim they have agreed a £350million takeover of the club, and the Mirror report that he “has his own managerial targets”.

Mourinho, out of work since losing his job at Manchester United last season, has spoken affectionately about Newcastle, having been mentored by the late Sir Bobby Robson early in his career.

Speaking last summer, Mourinho said: “I like to go there. I like the feeling of going to Mr Robson’s home. I like that feeling. I like the stadium. I like the atmosphere. They’re a good, enthusiastic crowd. I like the Geordies.”

The overwhelming majority of United fans, however, want Benitez to stay at St James’s Park.