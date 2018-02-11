Jose Mourinho's incredible tribute to Newcastle after Manchester United win

Jose Mourinho paid tribute to the fighting spirit of Newcastle United's players after their 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Matt Ritchie's second-half strike gave Newcastle a vital three points over the second-placed Red Devils.

Man United boss Mourinho was effusive in his praise of the way the Magpies defended, describing the win as 'beautiful'.

Rafa Benitez's side dug deep, with debutant goalkeeper Martin Dubravka making several great saves and his defenders clearing efforts off the line from Alexis Sanchez and Anthony Martial (twice).

Mourinho, who has never won a Premier League game as a manager at St James's Park, said: "They fought like animals. That's a compliment.

"They gave everything they had to win and had some luck on their side.

"I think it's a beautiful feeling in football. The best feeling of all, even better than winning when you're playing fantastically well.

"It wasn't going to happen for us. We made a defensive mistake at a lateral free kick and then when they are in front they are only thinking of defending.

"They gave their lives to keep a clean sheet. It's a beautiful way to win the football match."