Joselu reacts to criticism at Newcastle

Joselu has spoken about the criticism he received in his first season at Newcastle United.

The striker, signed from Stoke City a year ago for £5million, scored four Premier League goals last term.

Some supporters were critical of Joselu's performances up front for Newcastle.

Joselu, 28, started this season in Rafa Benitez's team and scored in the club's season-opening 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur.

"I try to do my best on the pitch," said Joselu, speaking to the matchday programme ahead of this afternoon's home game against Chelsea.

"I know the people want the strikers to score goals, but the gaffer knows me. I know last season I missed chances, but all strikers missed chances.

"I saw games where Cristiano Ronaldo would have 15 chances and miss 13, but score two goals, and he's the best striker in the world. That's the good thing.

"But I try to do my best on the pitch. I try to try, I try to press. I try to score as well, but some games it's not like that. I go home, I try to rest, then the next week start training on Monday and try to prepare for the next game."

Newcastle manager Benitez could hand loan signing Salomon Rondon a start up front against Chelsea.