Joselu reflects on a difficult few months up front for Newcastle

Joselu admitted he desperately needed a goal after ending his barren run.

The Newcastle United striker scored his first goal in more than two months in Saturday’s 3-2 defeat to Leicester City.

Joselu, signed from Stoke City for £5million in the summer, had been left out of Rafa Benitez’s starting XI the previous weekend against Chelsea.

Some fans had called for a change up front well before the club’s visit to Stamford Bridge.

Joselu was recalled to the starting XI for the Leicester game.

And strike partner Dwight Gayle set him up with just four minutes on the clock.

While pleased to net his third goal of the season, Joselu was bitterly disappointed at the result against Leicester.

Asked about much he had needed a goal, Joselu said: “All the strikers need to score goals, and me especially.

“It was a good moment. We started well and opened the game like this, but I prefer to take the three points and keep fighting for the team. We keep going.”

Newcastle manager Benitez staunchly defended Joselu during his run without a goal.

Joselu, however, knows he needs to score more goals for the club, which takes on Everton at St James’s Park tomorrow night.

“The strikers need to score goals, and I scored. I was also happy that Dwight scored, because we played up front.

“I try to keep fighting every game and work hard. We need players like this. After that, if we score goals, it’s better.”

United were beaten by a late own goal from Ayoze Perez against Leicester.

Gayle had levelled the score in the 73rd minute with a superb left-footed strike.

The result saw the club drop down to 16th place in the Premier League.

Newcastle are just two points above the relegation zone.

“We are frustrated, because I think 2-2 would have been a good result for both teams,” said Joselu.

“We tried to win the game. We know how difficult it is to play these games, but it’s cruel and disappointing to lose the game in the end like this.

“But that is football. We have another game at home, and we’ll try to win it.”

United have taken just one point from their last seven games.

“We are a good team,” said Joselu.

“We have good players, a good stadium and good supporters.

“I think it was an unlucky game, because, in the end, we conceded an own goal. That is football.

“We need to keep fighting and thinking about Wednesday. We’ll try to get the three points.

“We need to stay positive, always, because if we go down, it’s very difficult to go up again.

“We try to stay positive, all of us, and tomorrow is a new day. We think about Everton.”