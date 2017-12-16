Joselu, Rob Elliot and Jacob Murphy recalled for Newcastle's visit to Arsenal

Rob Elliot has been recalled to Newcastle United's starting XI at the Emirates Stadium.

Isaac Hayden, Jacob Murphy, Ayoze Perez and Joselu also return to Benitez's team for this afternoon's game at Arsenal.

Newcastle take on seventh-placed Arsenal in a Premier League fixture this afternoon (3pm kick-off).

READ MORE: Arsene Wenger: I know why Rafa Benitez took on the Newcastle job

Karl Darlow drops down to the bench in the wake of his error in the midweek home defeat to Leicester City along with Mohamed Diame, Matt Ritchie and Dwight Gayle.

Fit-again Paul Dummett, back from a long-term hamstring injury, is also among the substitutes.

Paul Dummett

Newcastle dropped down to 17th in the table ahead of the game after Crystal Palace beat Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Elliot; Yedlin, Lascelles, Lejeune, Manquillo; Hayden, Merino; Atsu, Perez, Murphy; Joselu. Subs: Darlow, Clark, Dummett, Diame, Aarons, Ritchie, Gayle.