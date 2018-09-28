Joselu set for run in Newcastle team after Salomon Rondon blow

Joselu is on standby to lead the line against Leicester City – after Salomon Rondon was ruled out of the game.

Rondon was forced off against Crystal Palace last weekend with a thigh problem.

Rondon is undergoing treatment with the Magpies’ medical team and further assessment of the extent of the injury will be made in due course. Club statement

And the Newcastle United striker is still being assessed by the club’s medical team.

Joselu – who came off the bench at Selhurst Park – is likely to deputise for on-loan Rondon.

A club statement read: “Salomon Rondon will miss Saturday’s match against Leicester City after sustaining a thigh injury during last weekend’s draw at Crystal Palace.

“The Venezuelan striker, who is on a season-long loan from West Bromwich Albion, was withdrawn from the match at Selhurst Park at half time.

“Rondon is undergoing treatment with the Magpies’ medical team and further assessment of the extent of the injury will be made in due course.”

United manager Rafa Benitez revealed after the Palace game that Rondon had been struggling with an injury.

“He was feeling a little bit tight,” said Benitez.

“He was not feeling well. It’s not a precaution, as he couldn’t continue.

“You could see that he was uncomfortable in the first half.

“He said that he was fine. He was feeling a little bit when he was shooting.

“He said he was fine, but after you could see that he was not comfortable.”

Joselu has scored two goals so far this season, both at home.

The 28-year-old netted in the defeats to Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea.

Benitez also has summer signing Yoshinori Muto available to play up front, though he admitted at Selhurst Park that the 26-year-old needs time to adjust to the physicality of the Premier League.

“Some players, they need one year,” said Benitez. “Some players, they six months. Some players, they need one month.

“So, for a new player, always you have given him some time.”

Muto came off the bench against Palace.

Meanwhile, Leicester will be without forward Demarai Gray.

The winger was stretchered off against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night after challenging Ryan Bennett in the Carabao Cup tie and needed oxygen during lengthy treatment.

Gray left Molineux on crutches with a protective boot on his left ankle, and briefly said he thought it was his ligaments.

Leicester manager Claude Puel said: “He’s better, but I think he will remain for between three and six weeks out of the squad.

“We will see if he can recover quicker or not. It’s not a serious injury, but he needs a rest and rehabilitation.

“He will not be available for us for a minimum of three weeks.”