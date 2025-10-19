Ross Wilson has been appointed as Newcastle United's new sporting director. | Getty Images

Newcastle United are set to complete a significant signing at academy level.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Newcastle United have lined up a move for 15-year-old Barnsley defender Josh Kenchington.

The highly-rated England youth international will become the latest addition to Newcastle’s academy set up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenchington has been compared to Barnsley academy graduate John Stones, who has gone on to play for Everton, Manchester City and England as one of the country’s leading centre-backs.

Newcastle United close in on academy signing

News of Newcastle’s move for Kenchington broke shortly after the appointment of Ross Wilson as the club’s new sporting director.

While The Magpies are understood to have been working on the deal since the summer, prior to Wilson’s arrival, the deal is expected to be officially ratified.

The Daily Mail reported that Newcastle are set to beat Tottenham Hotspur to the signing of the teenage defender. Sky Sports claim Newcastle have agreed to pay £350,000 plus add-ons for Kenchington with Manchester United and Brighton also previously interested.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The deal is subject to official clearance from the Premier League following family checks.

The Gazette has launched a new WhatsApp NUFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our NUFC WhatsApp channel.

The future is bright at NUFC

Newcastle’s move for one of England’s top defenders in his age group comes after another young defender, already at Newcastle, went viral after clips of him in action surfaced on social media.

England Under-16 international and Newcastle academy star Lesecond Yeutembip caught the eye on social media when a series of clips emerged of the defender’s close control and composure when playing the ball out from the back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A pathway to the first team at Newcastle United

The Magpies have been able to attract young talent to the club in recent seasons after demonstrating a clear pathway between the academy and first-team set-up.

Eddie Howe has regularly called-up Under-21s players to train with Newcastle’s first-team squad and even handed match experience to some standout talents.

19-year-old academy graduate Lewis Miley already has over 50 first-team appearances under his belt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howe has also named players such as Leo Shahar and Sean Neave on the bench in first-team matches after the 18-year-old duo trained with the first team.

Ahead of Saturday’s trip to Brighton, 16-year-old midfielder Sam Alabi was spotted sat next to Howe and new sporting director Wilson during a first-team training session at Darsley Park.

“Absolutely, the pathway is there for all the players in the various age groups beneath the first-team,” Howe explained last season.

"At the moment, we have Sean Neave and Leo Shahar training regularly with the first team and doing really well. I am really happy with them. So the window is open and we encourage that."