The 19-year-old was set to leave Dortmund this summer as one of the most sought after talents in world football but would not commit to anything until the Bundesliga season was over. Ultimately Dortmund just missed out on the title on the final day to Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid have been the front-runners to sign Bellingham this summer despite strong Premier League interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City. Transfer expert David Ornstein has claimed an agreement has been reached between Dortmund and Real Madrid worth in excess of £86million.

Liverpool reportedly distanced themselves from a potential move for Bellingham before the end of the 2022-23 season. But Newcastle United striker Callum Wilson wasn’t buying it at the time.

Wilson said on the Footballer’s Football Podcast: “Let’s be serious, they’re saying they are pulling out [of signing Bellingham] because they want the fee to reduce. This is football politics. Standard.

“Act like you’re not interested and then all of a sudden it’s like no, no, no, we want you.

“Liverpool are a top football club so you should be optimistic about getting anyone in the door at the end of the day.”

But it seems as though Liverpool have ultimately been unsuccessful in their pursuit with the 24-time England international set to join the 14-time European champions.

Despite never having a realistic chance of landing Bellingham, Newcastle found themselves in the midst of a viral social media storm involving the midfielder. Borussia Dortmund’s Twitter account posted an image of Bellingham alongside Magpies assistant Jason Tindall as part of the ‘Jason Tindall desperate to be centre of attention’ trend.

The post saw many Newcastle fans make the tongue-in-cheek suggestion that the post was a hint that Bellingham would be moving to Tyneside in the summer. Although The Magpies are looking to sign two midfielders this summer, they are targeting more realistic players than Bellingham.