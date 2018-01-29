Jurgen Klopp gives his view on a loan for Newcastle target Daniel Sturridge

Jurgen Klopp says Daniel Sturridge will only be allowed out on loan if a deal "makes sense" for Liverpool.

Newcastle United have had discussions about taking the striker on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old is looking to get a move to help him reignite his stalled career.

Liverpool manager was today asked about the chances of Sturridge, also wanted by West Bromwich Albion, joining Newcastle.

Klopp said: "A lot will happen in the transfer market in the next few days, and we will see what happens here.

"If it was something that didn't help us or Daniel or another club to make the deal, it makes no sense."

Newcastle last week had a £15million bid for Feyenoord's Nicolai Jurgensen turned down.