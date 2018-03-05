Jurgen Klopp reveals tactics used to combat Newcastle’s formation

Jurgen Klopp admits Newcastle United’s formation made things difficult for his side on Saturday – but says his side still produced a ‘perfect job’.

Rafa Benitez adopted a 5-4-1 system on his return to Anfield as the Magpies manager set out to stifle the free-flowing home side.

Newcastle managed to frustrate Liverpool for long periods, but the Reds stayed patient and finally broke the deadlock through Mo Salah after 40 minutes.

Sadio Mane added a second after the break, and Liverpool controlled the game comfortably, with their pressing techniques when out of possession helping to stifle any threat from the visitors.

Klopp was pleased with how his side performed – but just as pleased with the patience the Anfield home support showed his players too.

“I thought we had a few really good counter-pressing moments, to make pressure on a specific player,” said Klopp.

“We had these situations and we’ve got quality. Scoring goals in the right moments too.

“You saw the line-ups of Newcastle over the past few weeks and only twice they’ve played five at the back – here and against Man City. They lost both games but that shows the respect.

“It didn’t make life easy for us.

“We spoke about it before. The crowd is much more settled with our style of play, nobody’s nervous when you don’t pass in behind constantly, so people are convinced that this team will create chances.

“We didn’t have lots of chances but got in behind. Unfortunately our timing was not too good, we could’ve been in a better position as a team to win second balls.

“Not a perfect game but a perfect job.”