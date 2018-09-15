'Just disrespectful to the fans!': Newcastle fans react to Rafa Benitez's team selection against Arsenal

Rafa Benitez has named his Newcastle United side to take on Arsenal - and supporters have been quick to react.

The Magpies are still searching for a first win of the season, and Rafa Benitez has made four changes from the side that lost out to Manchester City as he searches for three points.

Ki Sung-Yeung, Kenedy, Ciaran Clark and Salomon Rondon are all sacrificed, with Matt Ritchie, Isaac Hayden, Jacob Murphy and Joselu handed starts.

It's a selection which has split opinion among Newcastle United fans, who have been quick to share their views on the selection.

Here's how supporters reacted on social media:

@dude1979 said: "Usual plan to sit tight then bring on rondon shelvey n kennedy late to try n rescue something when we r only 1 behind it is then!"

"Is it just me that thinks that’s actually a solid team. With Joselu scoring against big teams. He can do it. Hayden must’ve been doing something good. Properly still protecting shelvey after his injury. ALL AROUND. GOOD TEAM," tweeted @LeeWalkerr

@JSirigu added: "Just disrespectful to the fans paying to watch"

"Complain about Joselu but he’s actually been in form, give the lad credit where it’s due! However, Shelvey over Hayden for me!," posted @CallumGeere

@twinpistols said: "You'd think we were a mid table championship side"

"Terrible selection. I really think Rafa is doing it to prove a point. Not great for the club or fans though," added @SDvstheworld

@jackrodgers_97 wasn't too disappointed, tweeting; "Honestly a solid team just really iffy about Hayden starting if Shelvey playing this would be a great line up."

"Cue people complaining about Joselu who scored against Spurs and Chelsea already this season and Rondon has just returned from Venezuela," added @MichaelMidd90