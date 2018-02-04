Karl Darlow bemoans 'sloppy' few minutes in goal for Newcastle

Karl Darlow bemoaned a "sloppy" few minutes from himself after Newcastle United were held to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

A second-half penalty from Luka Milivojevic cancelled out Mohamed Diame's 22nd-minute opening goal.

The result saw Newcastle move one point clear of the Premier League's relegation zone.

Darlow made several superb saves, including one to stop a deflected shot from Wilfried Zaha, but he was frustrated with himself.

The goalkeeper got a hand to Milivojevic's spot kick, but he couldn't keep it out of the net.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Darlow said: "First half, we were very good and had a lot of chances, played some good football. Second half, they came back at us and we did well to hold on to a draw.

"We've shown we have got a lot of fight and can hopefully get out of this relegation battle.

"It was a sloppy five, 10 minutes from myself that could have been better. We have a lot of grit and desire and will go to the very end."

Darlow was preferred in goal to loan signing Martin Dubravka, who was named on the bench.