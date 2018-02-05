Karl Darlow bemoans ‘sloppy’ few minutes in goal for Newcastle

Karl Darlow bemoaned a “sloppy” few minutes from himself after Newcastle United were held to a 1-1 draw at Selhurst Park.

A second-half penalty from Luka Milivojevic cancelled out Mohamed Diame’s 22nd-minute opening goal.

The result saw Newcastle move one point clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone.

Darlow made several superb saves, including one to stop a deflected shot from Wilfried Zaha, but he was also frustrated with himself.

The goalkeeper got a hand to Milivojevic’s spot kick, but he couldn’t keep it out of the net.

Darlow said: “First half, we were very good and had a lot of chances, played some good football.

“Second half, they came back at us and we did well to hold on to a draw.

“We’ve shown we have got a lot of fight and can hopefully get out of this relegation battle.

“It was a sloppy five, 10 minutes from myself that could have been better. We have a lot of grit and desire and will go to the very end.”

Darlow added: “I think we showed that we’ve got a lot of grit and desire. We did well to hold them to a draw in the end.

“As a team we’ve done well. I think we’ve shown we’ve got a lot of fight in our team and that we can continue to the end of the season and hopefully get ourselves out of this relegation battle that we’re in.”

Darlow was preferred in goal to loan signing Martin Dubravka, who was named on the bench.

Dubravka, 29, signed from Sparta Prague on transfer deadline day.