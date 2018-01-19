Kelland Watts spot on to guide Newcastle United into FA Youth Cup’s last 16

Newcastle United booked their place in the fifth round of the FA Youth Cup tonight.

An extra-time penalty from Kelland Watts saw the club’s Under-18s beat Crystal Palace 3-2 at Selhurst Park.

Newcastle will face Norwich City away in the next round of the competition.

Dave Watson’s side had twice come from behind thanks to goals from Adam Wilson and Oisin McEntee to take the game into extra time.

The victory was the club’s 10th successive away win in the FA Youth Cup, last won by the club in 1985.

Palace made the breakthrough in the 13th minute, when Nya Kirby shot past keeper Dan Langley from the penalty spot, after Lewis Cass handled the ball in attempting to challenge Joseph Hungbo.

Adam Wilson hauled the Tynesiders level on 36 minutes when he worked space to slam home a memorable, swerving effort from distance.

Palace were back in front with just five minutes left in normal time, as Tariq Ossai drove a ferocious effort beyond Langley.

McEntee made it 2-2 in a goalmouth scramble following Matty Longstaff’s cross, before the winner arrived in the first period of extra time, with Kelland Watts scoring from the spot, after Kyle Lynch felled Deese Kasinga.

Newcastle U18s: Langley, Cass, McEntee, Gambin, Walters, Longstaff, Watts, Kasinga (Aplin 105), Wilson, Sorensen (Young 112), Allen (Goodridge 96). Subs not used: Brown, Robson