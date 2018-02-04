Kenedy and Dwight Gayle handed starts for Newcastle against Palace

Dwight Gayle will lead the line against his old club Crystal Palace this afternoon.

Newcastle United take on Roy Hodgson's side at Selhurst Park this afternoon (2.15pm kick-off).

And Gayle has been handed a start at Selhurst Park along with loan signing Kenedy.

The winger, signed on a half-season loan from Chelsea last month, impressed on his debut against Burnley in midweek.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, signed on loan from Sparta Prague on transfer deadline day, is on the bench.

Striker Islam Slimani, another loanee, is not involved because of a minor thigh injury, while Joselu has also been left out of the squad.

Kenedy

Newcastle are 16th in the Premier League table and level on points with third-bottom Stoke City.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Diame, Shelvey; Ritchie, Perez, Kenedy; Gayle. Subs: Dubravka, Murphy, Hayden, Manquillo, Lejeune, Merino, Atsu.

CRYSTAL PALACE: Hennessey, Fosu-Mensah, Kelly, Tomkins, Van Aanholt, Milivojevic, Cabaye, Townsend, McArthur, Zaha, Benteke. Subs: Henry, Ward, Sorloth, Sakho, Lee, Souare, Riedewald.