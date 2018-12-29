Kenedy axed completely for Newcastle's game against Watford

Kenedy has been dropped for this afternoon's game against Watford.

Newcastle United take on Javi Gracia's side at Vicarage Road (3pm kick-off) looking to end the year with a win.

And winger Kenedy – who has struggled for form this season – is not in the starting XI or among the substitutes for the Premier League game.

Benitez, United's manager, has recalled striker Salomon Rondon, left out against Liverpool on Boxing Day, to his starting XI.

Winger Christian Atsu and forward Ayoze Perez also come into the team.

Fit-again midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, meanwhile, is on United's bench after recovering from the thigh injury which has kept him out since December 1.

Jonjo Shelvey.

Newcastle are 15th in the Premier League and five points clear of the relegation zone.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubavka; Yedlin, Fernandez, Lascelles, Dummett; Diame, Hayden; Ritchie, Perez, Atsu; Rondon. Subs: Woodman, Manquillo, Schar, Shelvey, Murphy, Muto, Joselu.

WATFORD: Foster, Janmaat, Mariappa, Cathcart, Masina, Capoue, Quina, Pereyra, Hughes, Success, Deulofeu. Subs: Gomes, Britos, Cleverley, Deeney, Sema, Doucoure, Holebas