Kenedy could be in for a shock at Chelsea when his Newcastle United loan ends

Maurizio Sarri has spoken about Chelsea's loanees – as Kenedy waits to find out if he has a future at Stamford Bridge.

Kenedy, re-signed on loan by Newcastle United last summer after a successful half season at St James’s Park, has failed to make an impact this season.

And maager Rafa Benitez will not attempt to sign the winger on a permanent deal if he himself signs a new contract at the club.

If Kenedy thinks he has a future at Chelsea, which has had its bid to overturn a two-year transfer ban rejected by FIFA, then he may be disappointed, as Sarri seems unimpressed with most of the players the club has farmed out.

Sarri, the club’s manager, says only “two or three” of the club’s 41 loanees are of any interest to him, though he declined to name names.

“There are two or three players who have been out on loan this season who are interesting,” said Sarri. “I do not want to name names now. But the level they have been playing at must be considered.”

Benitez, meanwhile, spoke about Kenedy – who has only made 14 starts this season – last month.

“We were talking about things in general, his time in Brazil and his time in England,” said United’s manager.

“He’s fine. But if you are asking me ‘is he happy?’ – he cannot be happy. But he’s training well. He’s OK. He’s quite positive. We had a conversation for about Brazil, England and the differences.

“Obviously, he’s not happy, because he’s not playing, but I think the last two or three weeks he has been much, much better in terms of he’s more mature. He understands that the others are doing well.”