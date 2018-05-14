Kenedy delivers classy farewell message to Newcastle fans

Kenedy says he'll "never forget" his time at Newcastle United.

The winger spent the second half of the season on loan at St James's Park from Chelsea.

Kenedy was an influential figure during his time at the club.

The 22-year-old made 13 Premier League starts and scored two goals for United.

Kenedy – who ineligible to play in yesterday's 3-0 win over his parent club – posted a message to fans on Instagram after the game.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone at Newcastle United," said Kenedy.

Kenedy

“Thank you to all the players, every single person of the great staff, the coach Rafa Benitez who trusted me and gave me chance to play for this great club, which I very much enjoyed and, of course, to the all fans for the magnificent support.

“It was an amazing chapter in my life and I will never forget it. Howay the Toon!”

Meanwhile, Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez is keen to re-sign Kenedy for next season.

Asked about a return, Benitez said: "We don’t know, it depends on Chelsea."