Kenedy drops hint about his future at Newcastle

Newcastle United loanee Kenedy has addressed his longer-term future.

The winger re-signed on a season-long loan this summer after helping the club stay in the Premier League last term.

However, there is no buy clause in Kenedy's loan agreement, and the 22-year-old – who has struggled for form so far this season – has suggested that he sees his future as being at Chelsea.

Speaking to UOL about his career at Stamford Bridge, Kenedy said: “It's not that I didn’t succeed at Chelsea. I arrived at 19, very young.

"It was good to be loaned to get more playing time – better than staying at Chelsea and not playing.

"I hope this year I can make a good season for Newcastle and go back to Chelsea to continue. I have a dream to return and to be a champion for the club.

“Just being in the Premier League is already a great achievement. A lot of people come and can’t play. For me, it’s been very good. My dream is to win a major title.”