Kenedy drops hint about his future in message to Newcastle

Kenedy has left the door open to a return to Newcastle United.

The winger spent the second half of the season at St James’s Park on loan from Chelsea.

Kenedy was an influential figure on the pitch as the the club pulled away from relegation trouble.

United manager Rafa Benitez is keen to re-sign the 22-year-old next season, whether it be on loan again or on a permanent deal.

Kenedy, back at Chelsea, has spoken about his time at Newcastle ahead of the FA Cup final against Manchester United.

“I was glad to come here to Newcastle, one of the biggest clubs in England, and I really appreciated the chance to play,” the Brazilian told the club's official website.

“I’d like to thank Rafa Benítez because he trusted in me. I really enjoyed my time here – it was very good. All the players, all the staff, they made me feel at home. I felt good. I gained confidence from the amazing support and I really enjoyed it.”

Kenedy added: “Maybe one day I will be back.”