Kenedy handed lifeline at Newcastle as Fabian Schar returns to starting XI

Kenedy has been recalled to Newcastle United's squad by Rafa Benitez.

The winger was left out of the squad for the weekend's 1-1 draw against Watford at Vicarage Road.

However, Kenedy, signed on a season-long loan from Chelsea, is on the bench for tonight's home game against Manchester United, who have won their three games under new manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Defender Fabian Schar replaces the injured Federico Fernandez in the starting XI.

Florian Lejeune, back from long-term injury, is among the substuitutes.

Benitez's side are 15th in the Premier League table, and just three points above the relegation zone, ahead of the game.

"I will continue to send the same message – it's a long race," said manager.

"And we have to carry on. We have massive games against teams who are close to us in the table ahead of us, but, regardless of that, each and every point is vital for us.

"If we stay calm and continue to work as hard as we have been all this time, we will give ourselves the best chance of achieving what we want to."

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Dummett, Ritchie; Perez, Diame, Hayden, Atsu; Rondon. Subs: Woodman, Manquillo, Lejeune, Shelvey, Kenedy, Muto, Joselu.