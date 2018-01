Kenedy will make his full Newcastle United debut tonight.

The winger, signed on loan from Chelsea, has been handed a start against Burnley at St James's Park (7.45pm kick-off).

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Yedlin, Lascelles, Clark, Dummett; Merino, Diame; Atsu, Perez, Kenedy; Joselu. Subs: Woodman, Manquillo, Hayden, Shelvey, Murphy, Ritchie, Gayle.