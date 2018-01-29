Kenedy pledges to put his heart and 'soul' into Newcastle move

Kenedy says he'll put give his "soul" to Newcastle United as looks to help the club up the table.

The winger has jointed on loan from Chelsea until the end of the season.

And Kenedy could make his debut in Wednesday night's Premier League home game against Burnley.

The 21-year-old, a fringe player under Antonio Conte at Chelsea, is keen to take centre stage at 15th-placed Newcastle.

“The city's beautiful, the club's wonderful, and I'm really happy to be part of the club," said Kenedy.

“It's been really good. The coach (Rafa Benitez) will decide where I will play, but I'm enjoying it and I will do my best for the team.

"It's a big team and it's really good to be part of it. I will do my best. I'm here to give my soul to the team and to be happy.

“I will do my best on the field, and I hope I can help my colleagues to get the team out of this situation."

Chelsea captain Gary Cahill last week said Kenedy must "grasp" this opportunity.

“I will do my best because it's a big opportunity," said the Brazilian. "I want to grab this opportunity and all that comes with it."