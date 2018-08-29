Kenedy, Yoshinori Muto and Sean Longstaff handed Newcastle starts against Forest

Sean Longstaff will make his full Newcastle United debut at the City Ground tonight.

Newcastle United take on the Championship club at the City Ground in televised game (7.45pm kick-off).

And manager Rafa Benitez has made seven changes for the second-round tie.

Midfielder Longstaff, 20, has been handed a start along with striker Yoshinori Muto, who is also making his full debut.

Winger Kenedy is recalled to the starting XI, while defender Jamie Sterry, 22, plays in defence.

Speaking ahead of the game, Benitez said: "Forest are a very dangerous team. You have to use your squad, you have to change players.

"Maybe they will do the same. The motivation of another team in a higher division is always high. Some players have to show things in these games.

"We will try to win the game with the players we have. We will have to use different players."

Former United striker Daryl Murphy starts for Forest.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Darlow; Sterry, Schar, Fernandez, Clark; Atsu, Ki, Longstaff, Kenedy; Muto, Joselu. Subs: Elliot, Yedlin, Dummett, Diame, Murphy, Perez, Rondon.

NOTTINGHAM FOREST: Steele, Byram, Hefele, Fox, Robinson, Bridcutt, Watson, Lolley, Carvalho, Dias, Murphy.