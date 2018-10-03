Kevin Keegan delivers message to Newcastle fans on emotional return

Kevin Keegan was given a rapturous reception on his return to Tyneside.

The Newcastle United legend spoke at The Sage, Gateshead, last night ahead of the publication of his new autobiography, "My Life in Football".

Keegan was moved by the welcome he was given at the sold-out venue.

The 67-year-old, joined on stage by Peter Beardsley, Terry McDermott and ghostwriter Daniel Taylor, spoke about his life and football career, and also addressed United's plight under the ownership of Mike Ashley.

Ashley brought Keegan back for a second spell as manager in 2008, but he resigned after eight months in charge.

Kevin Keegan. (Pic: Paul Marc Mitchell)

In his new book, Keegan said: "I came up against a wall of incompetence, deceit and arrogance, you couldn't make up some of the things that happened at Newcastle under this regime. It was a tragicomedy."

Keegan, speaking at The Sage, praised the "patience" of supporters, who are desperate for a new owner after years of under-investment.

"Everyone knows you want Mike Ashley out," said Keegan. "Your patience has been fantastic – he will go one day.

"Keep doing what you’re doing, but keep supporting your club."

Kevin Keegan.

Keegan also reiterated his view that a fan boycott was not the way forward.

* My Life in Football is published by Macmillian tomorrow