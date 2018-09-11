Kevin Keegan vows never to return to St James's Park whilst Mike Ashley is Newcastle owner

Kevin Keegan has vowed never to return to St James's Park whilst Mike Ashley is Newcastle United owner after launching an explosive attack on the Sports Direct tycoon.

Speaking in his new book: My Life In Football, the Magpies great revealed he has no interest in being associated with the club while Ashley's reign continues.

Under Mike Ashley, the Magpies have been relegated twice to the Championship

The 67-year-old said he is looking forward to the day Newcastle is free of Ashley, stating he does not want to share the same oxygen as 'these people' in what is a 'self-harm' tenure from Ashley.

Keegan returned for a second spell as United boss in 2008 but left less than eight months in after his relationship with the Toon hierarchy boiled over following the additions of Xisco and Nacho Gonzalez and the departure of James Milner to Aston Villa.

He was later awarded £2million for constructive dismissal and has since never returned to management or attended a game at St James's Park.

His book, which is due to be released on October 4, said: “They have made a toy out of Newcastle.

“As much as it pains me to say it, I have no desire to be associated with the place for as long as that continues. I will gladly return when they have gone."

Ashley put the club up for sale last year and a takeover is no nearer. And Keegan joins Newcastle fans in hoping he sells up soon.

“I look forward to the day when Newcastle is free of the man who has lurched from one bad decision to another, run an empire of self-harm and handed money and power to people who deserved neither," he wrote.

“I don’t want to share my oxygen with these people.”