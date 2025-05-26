The key dates to look out for as Newcastle United secure Champions League football

What are the dates to look out for as Newcastle United prepare to return to the Champions League next season.

The 2024/25 season is now consigned to the record books and Newcastle United can reflect on what has been the most successful campaign in their recent history.

A Carabao Cup final win over Liverpool ended United’s 70-year wait for major domestic silverware and Eddie Howe’s side have also secured a place in the Champions League for the second time in the last three seasons. Newcastle’s last involvement in UEFA’s elite club competition came with a home defeat against AC Milan in December 2023 as strikes from Christian Pulisic and Samuel Chukwueze helped the Serie A giants claim three points on Tyneside after Joelinton had put the Magpies ahead just after the half-hour mark.

The defeat ensured Newcastle’s Champions League adventure ended at the group phase and there would be double disappointment for the Magpies as they missed out on a European place at the end of the same campaign. However, that all changed on Sunday afternoon as Aston Villa’s 2-0 loss at Manchester United meant the Magpies will take their place at European’s top table when the new campaign gets underway in August. A hectic summer is anticipated as Howe and the St James Park hierarchy prepare for what will be yet another exciting season at St James Park.

So what are the key dates to look out for as the Magpies look to enjoy further adventures on the continent?

When will the 2025/26 Premier League fixtures be released?

There is plenty to look forward to for the Magpies next season as Howe and his players look to build on what can only be viewed as a successful campaign. There will be hopes for another push at the top five and, of course, there will be the long-awaited return of Tyne-Wear derby clashes after Sunderland returned to the top flight for the first time since 2017. The Premier League have already confirmed they will release their fixtures for the 2025/26 season at 9am on Wednesday, June 18.

When does the summer transfer window open and close?

There is something unique about this summer’s transfer window as it runs over two stages. The window for Premier League clubs will open between Sunday, June 1 and Tuesday, June 10 to allow for a registration period for the expanded FIFA Club World Cup. It will then reopen on Monday, June 16 and business can take place until 7pm on Monday, September 1.

When will the 2025/26 Premier League season get underway?

The Premier League have confirmed their 2025/26 season will get underway on Saturday, August 16. That means there will be an 83-day gap between the end of the current campaign and the start of the new season.

When will the 2025/26 Premier League season end?

The season will come to a close next year on Sunday, May 24. As a result, any players called up for World Cup finals duty will only have just over a fortnight to prepare for the tournament, which will take place in the United States, Canada and Mexico between Thursday, June 11 and Sunday, July 19.

When is the draw for the league phase of the 2025/26 Champions League?

Newcastle will discover their opponents for the league phase of the Champions League on Thursday, August 28.

What are the league phase fixtures in the 2025/26 Champions League?

Matchday 1: 16-18 September 2025 Matchday 2: 30 September - 1 October 2025 Matchday 3: 21-22 October 2025 Matchday 4: 4-5 November 2025 Matchday 5: 25-26 November 2025 Matchday 6: 9-10 December 2025 Matchday 7: 20-21 January 2026 Matchday 8: 28 January 2026

