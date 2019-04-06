Ki Sung-yueng and Fabian Schar recalled to Newcastle United's starting XI – but no place for Jonjo Shelvey

Fabian Schar and Ki Sung-yueng have been recalled to Newcastle United's starting XI.

Rafa Benitez's side take on Crystal Palace at St James's Park (3pm kick-off) looking for a sixth successive home win in the Premier League.

And Schar and Ki come into the team in place of Paul Dummett and Mohamed Diame.

Dummett drops down to the bench, while Diame is not involved because of injury.

There is no place in the team for Jonjo Shelvey after Isaac Hayden recovered from the hip problem which forced him off against Arsenal on Monday night.

NEWCASTLE UNITED: Dubravka; Yedlin, Schar, Lascelles, Lejeune, Ritchie; Perez, Hayden, Ki, Almiron; Rondon. Subs: Darlow, Manquillo, Fernandez, Dummett, Shelvey, Atsu, Muto.