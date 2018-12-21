Ki Sung-yueng reveals his view on Rafa Benitez’s changing tactics at Newcastle

Ki Sung-yueng says Rafa Benitez’s tactical acumen is paying dividends for Newcastle United.

Benitez has been switching between systems this season.

United’s manager, preparing his team for tomorrow’s home game against Fulham, has used a five-man defence for a number of games.

Benitez used that system in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The result, United’s first win in four games, moved the club up to 14th place in the Premier League ahead of the Fulham game.

Ki believes that Newcastle’s players are comfortable with the tactical changes Benitez has been making this season.

“He has used different formations this year,” said the midfielder, signed on a free transfer in the summer.

“I thought that last season he didn’t change much, but this season, he played three at the back, 5-4-1, 3-5-2, because we have good defenders as well, so we can manage ourselves in different ways.

“We were a little disappointed in the last game against Wolverhampton, but I think we got what we deserved (against Huddersfield).

“In the future, maybe we can play four at the back, five at the back, so we can use different formations.

“Everything is fine. And then tactically, he has a lot of experience as a manager, so we learn a lot of things from them, and then hopefully we get more points.”

Meanwhile, the Fulham game will be refereed by Martin Atkinson.

The West Yorkshire-based official took charge of Newcastle’s first game of the season, the 2-1 loss at home to Tottenham Hotspur, booking Mo Diame and Joselu.