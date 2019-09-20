Kick It Out put pressure on Newcastle United chief Lee Charnley over Peter Beardsley investigation
Kick It Out are asking for Newcastle United to publish the findings of their own investigation in to disgraced former coach Peter Beardsley.
Beardsley was charged by the Football Association with three counts of using racist language to players in March and had "categorically denied" the claims.
But he was found guilty of using racist and abusive language towards Under-23 players at Newcastle by the FA.
As a result the 58-year-old has been suspended from “all football and football-related activity” for 32 weeks.
He left Newcastle after a 14-month club investigation conducted by managing director Lee Charnley earlier in March.
And now Kick It Out want clarification on whether Beardsley was sacked for his racist comments.
“The racist comments and innuendoes made by Peter Beardsley were appalling and he is rightly facing an appropriate eight-month ban, as well as mandatory education,” the said in a statment.
“Beardsley’s career in football has no relevance to this case – calling black players monkeys , comparing black players to apes and questioning their true age are all horrific racial stereotypes.
“Regardless of a person’s reputation, punishment and education is the only way to deal with these matters.
“Now Beardsley has been found guilty, we once again reiterate our call that Newcastle United should publish the result of their own investigation, and clarify whether he was sacked for racist abuse. This inaction dilutes the club’s brand and message #UnitedAsOne.
“We offer our full support to the players who were the target of this horrendous abuse and hope they are now able to have some closure on what must have been a deeply stressful, traumatic period in their short careers to date.
“No one should fear victimisation within the work environment and we will continue to provide the appropriate support to anyone who has suffered or may be going through similar treatment.”
In response to the FA findings, Beardsley issued a statement through his solicitors. It read: “Peter Beardsley is very surprised and disappointed by the decision of the Regulatory Commission.
“Peter feels vindicated that the Commission has expressly found that he is not a racist.”