Newcastle have won their last four Premier League matches and are unbeaten at St James’s Park so far this season. Eddie Howe’s side have lost just twice at home in 2022 – a league match against Liverpool and a cup defeat to Cambridge United.

The Magpies will be looking to avoid another cup defeat this Wednesday in front of a sell-out crowd. And Howe is expected to make several changes following Sunday’s 4-1 win at Southampton.

Here is Newcastle United’s current injury list as it stands as well as potential return dates…

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle United receives medical treatment during the Premier League match between Southampton FC and Newcastle United at Friends Provident St. Mary's Stadium on November 06, 2022 in Southampton, England. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)

Kieran Trippier – hamstring

Trippier was spotted feeling his hamstring in the first half at Southampton but opted to continue and grabbed an assist for Joe Willock in the second half before being withdrawn by Howe.

What has been said

After the match, Trippier quickly declared himself okay before Howe reiterated in his pre-match press conference: “No problems with Kieran. I think it always looks probably more than it is when the physios come onto the pitch but when he came out second half and he was fine. It was my decision to take him off.”

Alexander Isak of Newcastle United looks on during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and AFC Bournemouth at St. James Park on September 17, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Potential return date

09/11: Crystal Pallace (H)

Callum Wilson – illness

Wilson is a minor concern after being withdrawn at half-time at Southampton. The striker has been suffering from a slight illness over the past week and is likely to be rested in the cup match.

What has been said

"Callum is okay,” Howe said. “He's been feeling an illness for a few days. A little bit run down, we'll see how he is today [Tuesday].”

Potential return date

12/11: Chelsea (H)

Paul Dummett – calf

Dummett’s involvement has also been minimal so far this season with an appearance in the Carabao Cup in August his only game time so far this season.

The defender has recently suffered another injury issue and will be hoping to be back available before the World Cup.

What has been said

“Paul Dummett picked up a calf problem, so he’s working his way back to fitness,” Howe said.

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Alexander Isak – thigh

The striker withdrew from the Sweden squad due to injury. It was enough to keep him out of Sweden’s two Nations League matches and he was assessed on his return to Newcastle where a thigh issue was confirmed.

He has since missed the last seven Premier League matches and is set for an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a major set-back.

What has been said

“Alex has been having a couple of injections into his thigh,” Howe said last month. “I believe that's gone well, and the medical team are happy with where he currently stands, but it is a longer-term injury; I think it's a five to six weeks injury.”

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Matt Ritchie – calf

Ritchie picked up a calf injury in training at Newcastle during the international break.

Eddie Howe has suggested the midfielder could be out until after the World Cup break.

What has been said

“Matt has picked up a calf problem,” said Howe. “We don’t know whether he’ll be back before the World Cup, but he’s doing well.”

Potential return date

26/12: Leicester City (A)

Emil Krafth – ACL

The Swedish right-back is facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines and could potentially be out for the remainder of the season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament against Tranmere.

What has been said

Newcastle head coach Eddie Howe said: “It's difficult to give a firm date but it's going to be six to nine months. A long time out which is a huge blow to us.”

Potential return date

