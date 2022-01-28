Allan Saint-Maximin’s powerful ninth minute strike found the top left corner of the goal from 15 yards to give Newcastle the lead but it was cancelled out by Abdo Hamdallah as the side’s went in level after 35-minutes.

After the break, Jacob Murphy’s cross into the box was flicked on by Joe Willock and collected by substitute Ryan Fraser who applied a fine finish to restore United’s lead just before the hour mark.

Both teams finished the game with 10 men as Ciaran Clark and Hamdallah were shown straight red cards following an altercation in the middle of the pitch.

Newcastle were able to see out the 2-1 win to cap off a productive warm-weather training camp week in Saudi Arabia.

Kieran Trippier captained The Magpies for the first time with club captain and vice captain Jamaal Lascelles and Jonjo Shelvey both named on the bench.

Eddie Howe made several changes to the side that beat Leeds United 1-0 at Elland Road last weekend with Chris Wood, Martin Dubravka, Paul Dummett, Jamaal Lascelles, Jonjo Shelvey, Ryan Fraser and Joelinton all missing out.

Kieran Trippier of Newcastle reacts during the Premier League match between Leeds United and Newcastle United at Elland Road on January 22, 2022 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Joelinton and Paul Dummett are in Saudi Arabia but haven’t trained this week while Jamaal Lascelles has returned to training after being forced off at Elland Road last weekend with a hamstring issue. Federico Fernandez is also back in light training and ‘moving in a good direction’ according to United boss Eddie Howe. Miguel Almiron and Chris Wood are unavailable due to being on international duty with Paraguay and New Zealand respectively.

Emil Krafth and Martin Dubravka travelled to Saudi Arabia but were not involved in the match.

Karl Darlow, Ciaran Clark, Javier Manquillo, Jeff Hendrick, Jacob Murphy, Sean Longstaff and Dwight Gayle all came into the side for the behind closed doors training match. All of Newcastle’s outfield substitutes were used during the match.

The squad and staff will now return to England this weekend and prepare for their next Premier League match against Everton at St James’s Park on February 8.

Newcastle United XI: Darlow; Trippier, Schar, Clark, Manquillo; Hendrick, Willock, S.Longstaff; Murphy, Saint-Maximin, Gayle

Newcastle United subs: Woodman, Lascelles, Gillespie, Shelvey, M.Longstaff, Fraser

