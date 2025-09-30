Kieran Trippier: Eddie Howe has addressed the former England international’s future at Newcastle United.

Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier is set to return to the Newcastle United starting line-up in the Champions League this week.

The Magpies face a trip to Champions League newcomers Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday evening (5:45pm kick-off).

Trippier hasn’t started a match for Newcastle since the 2-1 defeat against Barcelona last time out in the Champions League. The 35-year-old has been named on the bench for each of The Magpies’ last three matches, coming on in the 4-1 win over Bradford City and 2-1 defeat to Arsenal at St James’ Park.

But with Tino Livramento facing a spell on the sidelines after being stretchered off with a knee injury against Arsenal, Trippier is poised to come back into the side.

A key player for Newcastle United

Trippier has played 130 games for Newcastle since joining the club from Atletico Madrid in January 2022. The right-back helped Newcastle qualify for the Champions League in his first full season at the club and also lifted the Carabao Cup with Bruno Guimaraes and Jamaal Lascelles at Wembley last season before helping the side qualify for the Champions League again.

The past couple of seasons has seen Trippier subject to transfer speculation and a potential exit from Newcastle. Back in January 2024, The Magpies rejected a £13million bid from Bayern Munich for the defender.

There has also been interest from Saudi Pro League clubs, and in the most recent summer transfer window, Trippier held informal talks with AS Monaco that went no further.

Livramento’s development since joining Newcastle has seen Trippier’s role change from a guaranteed starter in Eddie Howe’s side to more of a squad player.

Eddie Howe addresses Kieran Trippier’s contract question

The veteran defender’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season. Trippier retired from international duty with England last year and turns 36 next September, leaving him with a decision to make over his future.

Meanwhile, Newcastle have a decision of their own whether to offer one of their most transformative signings in recent seasons a new deal.

When asked about a new contract for Trippier, Howe responded: “Kieran's a very, very experienced player. He's a very important player for us. His contract length, obviously, will be something that I'm sure an incoming sporting director will be on top of.

“For me at the moment, with the games that we have, the contracts of lengths of players take less importance. It's more about making sure we focus on the games. But these things will be taken care of by the club, I'm sure.”

Newcastle are closing in on the appointment of a new sporting director following Paul Mitchell’s abrupt exit back in June. Ross Wilson of Nottingham Forest has been heavily linked with the vacant position.

The Magpies have recently announced David Hopkinson as the club’s new chief executive officer to replace Darren Eales, who has stepped down from the role due to health reasons.