Trippier became Newcastle’s first signing under new ownership back in January and he has since been followed by the permanent signings of Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak with the latter four deals being completed over the summer.

Roughly £120million was spent by the Magpies in the summer window and Trippier has been impressed by the business conducted by the likes of head coach Eddie Howe, sporting director Dan Ashworth and head of recruitment Steve Nickson.

Newcastle United's English defender Kieran Trippier celebrates after scoring his team third goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Manchester City at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England, on August 21, 2022. (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images)

“It has been [a really good window],” Trippier admitted.

“You see the players we've brought in since January, great characters, great experience of the Premier League and you know, we signed [eight] players and most of them have slotted in straight away.

"The squad is brilliant and has been since I've arrived until now.

"We've made another great signing in Isak who I know very well and he'll bang goals for sure in the Premier League.

Kieran Trippier of Atletico de Madrid (L) being followed by Alexander Isak of Real Sociedad (R) during the Liga match between Real Sociedad and Club Atletico de Madrid at Estadio Reale Arena on September 14, 2019 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

"It's been positive since January and people may have a short memory but we've come a long way.”

Newcastle’s record signing Isak arrived from Real Sociedad for £60million last week and kicked off his career for the club with a bang as he smashed in a debut goal against Liverpool on Wednesday night.

And Trippier, who came up against Isak several times in La Liga during his spell at Atletico Madrid, has backed the 22-year-old to score ‘a lot more goals’ in the Premier League for Newcastle.

“I've played against him in Spain, I know what he's all about,” Trippier said following the match at Anfield.

“He's settled in very well, we've got a very good group here, a very good manager and you see how we play but he's slotted straight in.