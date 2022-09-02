Kieran Trippier delivers Newcastle United transfer window verdict with Alexander Isak prediction
Kieran Trippier has delivered his verdict on Newcastle United’s transfer window on the whole.
Trippier became Newcastle’s first signing under new ownership back in January and he has since been followed by the permanent signings of Chris Wood, Bruno Guimaraes, Dan Burn, Matt Targett, Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak with the latter four deals being completed over the summer.
Roughly £120million was spent by the Magpies in the summer window and Trippier has been impressed by the business conducted by the likes of head coach Eddie Howe, sporting director Dan Ashworth and head of recruitment Steve Nickson.
“It has been [a really good window],” Trippier admitted.
“You see the players we've brought in since January, great characters, great experience of the Premier League and you know, we signed [eight] players and most of them have slotted in straight away.
"The squad is brilliant and has been since I've arrived until now.
"We've made another great signing in Isak who I know very well and he'll bang goals for sure in the Premier League.
"It's been positive since January and people may have a short memory but we've come a long way.”
Newcastle’s record signing Isak arrived from Real Sociedad for £60million last week and kicked off his career for the club with a bang as he smashed in a debut goal against Liverpool on Wednesday night.
And Trippier, who came up against Isak several times in La Liga during his spell at Atletico Madrid, has backed the 22-year-old to score ‘a lot more goals’ in the Premier League for Newcastle.
“I've played against him in Spain, I know what he's all about,” Trippier said following the match at Anfield.
“He's settled in very well, we've got a very good group here, a very good manager and you see how we play but he's slotted straight in.
"It's a new league for him with the tempo and stuff but I thought he handled it very well considering he got shucked in at Anfield away. He's been unbelievable in training as well so a lot more goals to come from him for sure.”