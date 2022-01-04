It appears the England international’s time in Spain is drawing to a close after two and a half seasons with a move to Newcastle expected to be concluded within the coming days.

With Atletico training ahead of Thursday’s Copa Del Rey match at Rayo Majadahonda, Trippier was notably absent following a transfer bid from Newcastle.

The Magpies submitted a formal bid for Trippier on the opening day of the transfer window understood to be in the region of £10million, according to Sky Sports. Several reports are now emerging that the transfer fee could be just £12million plus add-ons.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Atletico Madrid's English defender Kieran Trippier leaves the pitch after resulting injured during the Spanish league football match between Club Atletico de Madrid and Real Betis at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid on July 11, 2020. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP) (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images)

The 31-year-old played in Atletico's 2-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday where he was seen to be the last player on the pitch applauding fans after the game.

And Atletico manager Diego Simeone appeared to be resigned to losing the right-back this month.

"We have always had to live with these situations,” said Simeone. “It always happened that important players for the team had the chance to leave.

“You know very well that once the footballer makes a choice, there is not too much we can do as coaches apart from telling Trippier how important he is for our team. Therefore, we’ll look for solutions depending on what will happen.”

While the reported initial fee for Trippier is relatively modest, it is understood that the former Tottenham Hotspur defender will become the club’s highest paid player ever with a weekly wage in the region of £160,000 according to 90Min.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.