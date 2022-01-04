Kieran Trippier misses Atletico Madrid training ahead of proposed Newcastle United move – surprising transfer fee revealed
Atletico Madrid defender Kieran Trippier missed training on Tuesday morning ahead of a proposed move to Newcastle United.
It appears the England international’s time in Spain is drawing to a close after two and a half seasons with a move to Newcastle expected to be concluded within the coming days.
With Atletico training ahead of Thursday’s Copa Del Rey match at Rayo Majadahonda, Trippier was notably absent following a transfer bid from Newcastle.
The Magpies submitted a formal bid for Trippier on the opening day of the transfer window understood to be in the region of £10million, according to Sky Sports. Several reports are now emerging that the transfer fee could be just £12million plus add-ons.
The 31-year-old played in Atletico's 2-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano on Sunday where he was seen to be the last player on the pitch applauding fans after the game.
Read More
And Atletico manager Diego Simeone appeared to be resigned to losing the right-back this month.
"We have always had to live with these situations,” said Simeone. “It always happened that important players for the team had the chance to leave.
“You know very well that once the footballer makes a choice, there is not too much we can do as coaches apart from telling Trippier how important he is for our team. Therefore, we’ll look for solutions depending on what will happen.”
While the reported initial fee for Trippier is relatively modest, it is understood that the former Tottenham Hotspur defender will become the club’s highest paid player ever with a weekly wage in the region of £160,000 according to 90Min.