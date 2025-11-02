The official reason Kieran Trippier is out for Newcastle United at West Ham

Newcastle United’s team news to face West Ham United has been confirmed - with Kieran Trippier one of four players ruled out.

Newcastle United are without Kieran Trippier for the Premier League clash at West Ham United on Sunday afternoon (2pm kick-off).

Trippier came off the bench in Newcastle’s 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Tottenham on Wednesday night but missed the trip to the London Stadium this weekend.

And Newcastle United have explained why the 35-year-old is unavailable against The Hammers.

Newcastle United confirm Kieran Trippier absence

Newcastle’s team news statement confirmed Trippier had missed Sunday’s match ‘through illness’ and Emil Krafth kept his place in the starting line-up to confirm his first Premier League start in 13 months.

Krafth, Malick Thiaw, Dan Burn and Nick Woltemade all keep their place from the win over Spurs while the likes of Nick Pope, Sven Botman, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton, Anthony Gordon and Jacob Murphy all came into the side.

Newcastle United star returns v West Ham

After head coach Eddie Howe teased Hall’s return in his pre-match press conference, the 21-year-old was spotted getting off the team coach at the London Stadium ahead of the West Ham match.

The match will mark Hall’s return to the matchday squad after missing five matches since picking up his injury in the 4-0 Champions League win at Union Saint-Gilloise just over a month ago.

Trippier’s absence was the only other surprise in the travelling squad with Osula making the journey but Livramento, Wissa and former West Ham United youngster Harrison Ashby ruled out due to injury.

Defender Jamaal Lascelles also didn’t make the journey with Howe facing a decision over who he starts at centre-back with Sven Botman, Malick Thiaw and Fabian Schar all in good form heading into the game.

Newcastle United team news confirmed

Howe made six changes to the side that beat Spurs 2-0 in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.

NUFC XI v West Ham: Pope; Krafth, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton; Murphy, Gordon, Woltemade

Subs: Ramsdale, Hall, Schar, Barnes, Osula, Elanga, Willock, Ramsey, Miley