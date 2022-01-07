Kieran Trippier press conference LIVE: Newcastle United's newest recruit speaks about his move to Tyneside
It is set to be an intriguing day on Tyneside.
Kieran Trippier’s announcement as a Newcastle United player was made at 8am this morning to the delight of supporters across the globe.
Howe, speaking after the clash with Manchester United, stressed that ‘every day counts’ in the January window, saying:
“Of course, ideally, you'd want to utilise every day that you have.
“Certainly, from our perspective, we know we're in a hurry, we're not sat back thinking we've got all the time in the world. That's not where we are in our current position. Every day matters.”
Newcastle United are still active in the market and reportedly had a bid for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos rejected yesterday and their attempts to temp Lille to let Sven Botman leave France have so far proved difficult.
Does Trippier feel pressure being a ‘big signing’?
“No pressure. I spoke to the lads today and trained with them. I’m still ambitious. I still want to get in the England team.
“I know I’m up against Reece James, Kyle Walker and Trent. I feel I can still handle the pressure. I feel I’m in very good shape. I need to give good performances for Newcastle. I need to focus on myself and my new team-mates now.”
Trippier on Eddie Howe
“When I played with him many years ago, I know he plays very attractive football, always on the front-foot.
“Since he’s been charge of Newcastle you can see the changes, you can see the difference, the excitement around the place and the players, he has certainly installed [his methods and beliefs] into them.
“He likes to play on the front-foot, attacking football and exciting football and all the players just need to express themselves like they have been doing and hopefully the results will come soon.”
Trippier on why he chose Newcastle United
“Right now the main aim is staying in the Premier League.
“The whole project right now with the club, you see the excitement with the supporters for the club itself, the owners and the manager and it is something that I am very happy to be a part of.
“It’s a challenge for me and obviously the team to stay in the league but we’ve got good players, a good squad, a good manager and we believe we can stay up.”
Trippier on why he wanted to move back to Premier League
“I think made it clear a few months back that if I had the opportunity to come back to the Premier League I would love to do so.
“It’s important for my family and it is a great opportunity as well. I’m the type of player who loves challenges.”
Ralph Hassenhuttl on player eligibility
Southampton boss Ralph Hassenhuttl doesn’t believe that new signing should be able to play in any rearranged Premier League game.
Newcastle’s trip to Southampton was postponed because of Covid issues in the Newcastle squad and the Saints boss believes that players, like Kieran Trippier, should not be able to play when the fixture is rearranged:
“I don’t think it is really fair for them to play in games that have been postponed,” said Hassenhuttl,.
“I think the last word is not spoken so far.”
Eddie Howe on Sven Botman
The latest on Sven Botman from Miles Starforth:
Benitez on Digne
Everton boss Rafa Benitez has revealed that Lucas Digne has asked to leave Goodison Park this month:
“I had a couple of conversations with him. What do you expect the manager to do when the player says he doesn’t want to be here.”
However, Benitez also stressed that no approach has yet been made for the full-back and that Everton are still yet to receive a ‘commitment’ from another club:
“I’d like to sign Haaland and Mbappe but you need a commitment. You can make an enquiry but you need a commitment. People can talk and talk.”
Kieran Trippier is due to speak to the media following confirmation of his move from Atletico Madrid to Newcastle United. Stay tuned for all the latest updates...
Kieran Trippier - career profile
